Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 48,805 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 103.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,805 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 44.8% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 17,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 58,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 26,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.52.

Shares of XOM opened at $49.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The company has a market cap of $211.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.