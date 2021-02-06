Hess (NYSE:HES) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus lowered Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.74.

Get Hess alerts:

NYSE:HES opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.51. Hess has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hess will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $1,822,311.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 413,593 shares of company stock valued at $23,600,508. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 45,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.