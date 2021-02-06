Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Receives $56.74 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.74.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of HES opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.51. Hess has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hess will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $1,822,311.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,986.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $17,321,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,495,004 shares in the company, valued at $85,813,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,593 shares of company stock worth $23,600,508 over the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Hess by 1,408.2% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 45,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 42,176 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Hess by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 275,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after buying an additional 83,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,104,211,000 after buying an additional 131,931 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,500,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hess by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

