Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

HFWA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Heritage Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

HFWA opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $855.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $107,435.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,577.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 341.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.