Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) were up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 281,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 241,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HTBK shares. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $553.02 million, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,602.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,561.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,829,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,694 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 122,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 23,689 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

