Henderson High Income Trust (HHI.L) (LON:HHI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $148.81

Henderson High Income Trust (HHI.L) (LON:HHI) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.81 and traded as high as $150.50. Henderson High Income Trust (HHI.L) shares last traded at $147.50, with a volume of 193,598 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 148.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 138.92. The company has a market cap of £192.89 million and a PE ratio of 60.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.48 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Henderson High Income Trust (HHI.L)’s payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

In other news, insider Jeremy Rigg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £14,600 ($19,074.99).

About Henderson High Income Trust (HHI.L) (LON:HHI)

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

