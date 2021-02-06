Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives $19.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Rowe raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

In other news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,160 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $51,904.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,665.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,589,000 after acquiring an additional 559,180 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at $160,711,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,793,000 after buying an additional 1,223,630 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,001,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,325,000 after buying an additional 1,265,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,387,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after buying an additional 352,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.