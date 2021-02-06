Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives $19.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.56.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HP shares. Rowe raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.
In other news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,160 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $51,904.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,665.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HP opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $208.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.
Helmerich & Payne Company Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
