Helex Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,926.00 (HLX)

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, Helex has traded down 50.6% against the US dollar. Helex has a total market capitalization of $13,033.50 and approximately $3,926.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000461 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00063600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $482.01 or 0.01195761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.31 or 0.06398753 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00052814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00035275 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00020460 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00015070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Helex Token Profile

Helex (HLX) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helex’s official website is helex.world

Helex Token Trading

Helex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

