Hedget (HGET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.07 Million

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. Hedget has a market cap of $8.07 million and approximately $764,300.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedget token can currently be purchased for about $4.61 or 0.00011772 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedget has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00051451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00165637 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00063375 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00077408 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00228078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00042117 BTC.

Hedget Token Profile

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget

Buying and Selling Hedget

Hedget can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

