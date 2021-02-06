Hedera Hashgraph 24 Hour Volume Reaches $132.77 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $720.40 million and $132.77 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00049653 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.11 or 0.00242038 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002131 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00010917 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00009435 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,139,815,461 coins. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.