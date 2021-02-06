Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Sells $531,480.00 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $531,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Horstmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $376,250.00.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.83. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,193,000 after acquiring an additional 308,836 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 386.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,425,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,190 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,427,000 after purchasing an additional 94,799 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,104,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,086,000 after purchasing an additional 118,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 680,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HCAT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

