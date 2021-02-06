Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) (LON:HEAD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $312.95

Shares of Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) (LON:HEAD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $312.95 and traded as high as $400.00. Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) shares last traded at $395.00, with a volume of 67,456 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 378.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 313.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £331.93 million and a P/E ratio of -34.82.

About Headlam Group plc (HEAD.L) (LON:HEAD)

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors. It distributes its products through four national distribution hubs, 19 regional distribution centres, and a supporting network of smaller warehouse premises.

