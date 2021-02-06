Head to Head Review: EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) versus 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get EverQuote alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for EverQuote and 21Vianet Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 1 0 7 0 2.75 21Vianet Group 0 0 7 0 3.00

EverQuote currently has a consensus price target of $54.29, suggesting a potential upside of 12.35%. 21Vianet Group has a consensus price target of $25.93, suggesting a potential downside of 36.11%. Given EverQuote’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than 21Vianet Group.

Risk & Volatility

EverQuote has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 21Vianet Group has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and 21Vianet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -2.59% -14.19% -8.21% 21Vianet Group -47.40% -41.77% -12.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.9% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of 21Vianet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EverQuote and 21Vianet Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $248.81 million 5.39 -$7.12 million ($0.28) -172.57 21Vianet Group $544.25 million 10.06 -$26.18 million ($0.24) -169.13

EverQuote has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 21Vianet Group. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 21Vianet Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EverQuote beats 21Vianet Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc. provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network. The company's hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customers' servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable customers to connect their servers with Internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network. Its hosting and related services also comprise cloud services that enable businesses to run their applications over the Internet using its IT infrastructure; virtual private network services; Hybrid IT Services, which provide customers with a complete package of infrastructure service offerings; and other value-added services, such as firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services. In addition, the company provides traffic charts and analysis, gateway monitoring for servers, domain name system setup, defense mechanism against distributed denial of service attacks, basic setting of switches and routers, and virus protections; and managed network service. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 26 self-built and 51 partnered data centers located in approximately 20 cities with 36,291 cabinets. It has a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation. 21Vianet Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.