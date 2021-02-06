Head-To-Head Contrast: Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) versus NanoFlex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS)

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) and NanoFlex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

84.2% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of NanoFlex Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoFlex Power has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cirrus Logic and NanoFlex Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic 12.57% 14.92% 11.51% NanoFlex Power N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cirrus Logic and NanoFlex Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic 0 4 8 0 2.67 NanoFlex Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus target price of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.15%. Given Cirrus Logic’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than NanoFlex Power.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cirrus Logic and NanoFlex Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic $1.28 billion 3.87 $159.50 million N/A N/A NanoFlex Power $290,000.00 97.56 -$13.52 million N/A N/A

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than NanoFlex Power.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats NanoFlex Power on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features. The company provides its portable products for use in smartphones, tablets, digital headsets; and wearables. It also offers non-portable and other products comprising codecs, ADCs, DACs, digital interfaces, and amplifiers for use in laptops, home theater systems, and musical instruments; satellite radio systems; and high-precision industrial and energy-related applications, including digital utility meters, power supplies, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration applications. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas

About NanoFlex Power

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents and their foreign counterparts. Its patented and patent-pending technologies include Gallium Arsenide based solar thin films; and organic photovoltaic materials, architectures, and fabrication processes for ultra-thin solar films offering aesthetics, such as semi-transparency and tinting, and highly flexible form factors. The company's technologies are targeted at various applications comprising portable and off-grid power generation, building applied photovoltaics, building integrated photovoltaics, space vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles, semi-transparent solar power generating glazing or windows, ultra-thin solar films for automobiles or other consumer, and Internet of Things application, including sensors. NanoFlex Power Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.