HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $195.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HCA Healthcare from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.47.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $176.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.37. The stock has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $181.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,942,976.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 6,536 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total value of $1,009,550.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,981,406.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,184 shares of company stock worth $9,385,021 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,447,000 after acquiring an additional 32,461 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $4,451,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 120,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 48,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

