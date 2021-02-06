HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will earn $3.35 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HCA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

NYSE:HCA opened at $176.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.37. The company has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $181.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total transaction of $584,580.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,184 shares of company stock worth $9,385,021 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 646,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,584,000 after purchasing an additional 474,835 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Robecosam AG bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

