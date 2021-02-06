HCA Healthcare, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $12.60 Per Share (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $12.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.72. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s FY2022 earnings at $13.80 EPS.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Truist lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

NYSE HCA opened at $176.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $181.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,900 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,393,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,487,000 after buying an additional 379,387 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,079,000 after buying an additional 352,294 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 1,242,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,938,000 after buying an additional 298,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,948 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total transaction of $584,580.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 5,531 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $815,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,184 shares of company stock worth $9,385,021. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

