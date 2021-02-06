HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) CEO Fred L. Drake Purchases 2,770 Shares

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) CEO Fred L. Drake purchased 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $42,104.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HBT stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $423.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.47.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $40.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,201,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,203,000 after purchasing an additional 27,046 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 3,085.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 302,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 292,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

