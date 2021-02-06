Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) received a €56.00 ($65.88) price target from equities researchers at Hauck & AufhãUser in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cancom SE (COK.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €54.43 ($64.03).

Cancom SE (COK.F) stock opened at €54.65 ($64.29) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €46.20 and a 200-day moving average price of €45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 53.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cancom SE has a 12-month low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 12-month high of €59.05 ($69.47).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

