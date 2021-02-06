Hasbro (HAS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 8th. Analysts expect Hasbro to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hasbro stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.31. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $109.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hasbro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Hasbro from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hasbro from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Hasbro from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

