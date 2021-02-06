Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 506 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Splunk by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total transaction of $133,126.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,245 shares of company stock worth $6,042,901 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock opened at $170.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.78.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPLK. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.30.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.