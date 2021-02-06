Harvest Investment Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Harvest Investment Services LLC cut its stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Altimmune in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Klaus Schafer sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $100,586.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,379. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALT shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of ALT opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $607.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. Altimmune, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 659.33% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

