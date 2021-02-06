Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate stock opened at $106.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.75 and its 200 day moving average is $98.69.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

