Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 400 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total value of $1,060,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,890,262.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MSCI opened at $429.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $427.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.14. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.65 and a twelve month high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.43.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.