Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 18.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,827,000 after buying an additional 149,958 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 502,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,228,000 after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 455,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,889,000 after buying an additional 57,209 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 28.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 442,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,409,000 after buying an additional 97,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 58.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 434,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,649,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS opened at $344.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $337.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total transaction of $2,888,858.25. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

