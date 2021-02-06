Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 4,431 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEG opened at $59.32 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average of $56.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

