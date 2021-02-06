Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Trading 5.6% Higher

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) traded up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.83. 326,210 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 290,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.08 million, a P/E ratio of -116.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.43. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 53,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $280,125.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 47.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 263,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Harrow Health in the third quarter valued at $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the United States. The company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. It also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

