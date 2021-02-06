Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Buys 52 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 23.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 11.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 50.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $419.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.94, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $371.78 and its 200 day moving average is $392.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.26 and a 52-week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total transaction of $736,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.17.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.