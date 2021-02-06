Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Acquires Shares of 225 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,305,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,936,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,804,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000.

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.04.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $195.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.76. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

