Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) PT Lowered to $88.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also commented on HLNE. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.20.
NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $82.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average of $72.20. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $84.55.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,300,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,609,000 after purchasing an additional 172,807 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,221,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,460,000 after purchasing an additional 33,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 18.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,931,000 after purchasing an additional 85,003 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 388,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 305,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,807,000 after purchasing an additional 57,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.
Hamilton Lane Company Profile
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.
