Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) PT Lowered to $88.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on HLNE. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $82.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average of $72.20. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $84.55.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $84.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,300,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,609,000 after purchasing an additional 172,807 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,221,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,460,000 after purchasing an additional 33,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 18.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,931,000 after purchasing an additional 85,003 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 388,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 305,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,807,000 after purchasing an additional 57,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.