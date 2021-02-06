Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) (ETR:HAB) PT Set at €11.00 by Berenberg Bank

Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) (ETR:HAB) has been given a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Commerzbank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of ETR HAB opened at €9.30 ($10.94) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. The company has a market cap of $741.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96. Hamborner REIT AG has a 12 month low of €8.28 ($9.74) and a 12 month high of €9.55 ($11.24). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.74.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

