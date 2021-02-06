Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Get Halma alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLMAF traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $33.81. 1,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.74. Halma has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halma (HLMAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.