Hadera Paper (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) Trading Up 75%

Hadera Paper Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) shares were up 75% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.55 and last traded at $52.50. Approximately 828 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11,400% from the average daily volume of 7 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45.

Hadera Paper Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HAIPF)

Hadera Paper Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells writing and printing paper, packaging paper, cardboard and corrugated boards, and recycled paper products in Israel and internationally. It provides collection and recycling services for wastepaper, cardboard and plastic waste, electronic waste, and other recyclable materials; and offers cardboard packaging solutions for the food, cosmetics, pharmaceutics, textile, high-tech, games, plastic, and metal products.

