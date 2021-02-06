H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.28

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th.

HLUYY opened at $40.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33. H. Lundbeck A/S has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

HLUYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.