GWM Advisors LLC Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $96.58 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.54 and its 200-day moving average is $87.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,785.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.