GWM Advisors LLC Has $404,000 Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 588.6% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $69.23 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.38.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

