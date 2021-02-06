GWM Advisors LLC Has $170,000 Position in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Amplify High Income ETF worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YYY. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Amplify High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplify High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Amplify High Income ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Amplify High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000.

Get Amplify High Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:YYY opened at $16.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33. Amplify High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.