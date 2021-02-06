GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Ocean Bio-Chem worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 43.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. 11.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OBCI opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35. Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter.

In other Ocean Bio-Chem news, EVP Gregor M. Dornau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $119,595.00. Insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $144,168 over the last 90 days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

