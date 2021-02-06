GWM Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,114,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $7,084,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 249.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 35,975 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.21 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APG. Barclays raised their target price on APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

