GWM Advisors LLC Buys 1,171 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Perion Network by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Perion Network by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

PERI stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.92 million, a P/E ratio of 75.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PERI shares. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

