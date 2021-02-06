GWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,622 First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $760,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTXO opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $27.52.

