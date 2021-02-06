GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 20 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 70.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.74.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $617.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $638.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $624.27. The firm has a market cap of $123.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $681.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

