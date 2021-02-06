GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the December 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 7,200 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,443,984 shares of company stock worth $15,874,240 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $214.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.75 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.39 and its 200 day moving average is $116.57. GW Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $67.98 and a twelve month high of $217.50.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.66 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GWPH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.36.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

