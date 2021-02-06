Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.14.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMAB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 817.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.79. 26,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,769. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $67.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.59.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

