GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GrowGeneration Corp. owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. The company carries and sells product which includes organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers. It operates primarily in Colorado, California, Las Vegas, Rhode Island and Washington. GrowGeneration Corp. is headquartered in Pueblo, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GRWG. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.49. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,163.03 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $15,590,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Monty R. Lamirato sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $223,187.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,079.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

