Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded up $3.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.02. 275,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,958. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.10. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $162.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

In related news, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,511. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $1,268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,051 shares of company stock worth $3,670,342. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

