Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T.L) (LON:GR1T) Trading Up 1%

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T.L) (LON:GR1T) was up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 53 ($0.69). Approximately 107,926 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 49,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.69).

The firm has a market cap of £161.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29.

In other news, insider David Love acquired 41,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £20,096.37 ($26,256.04).

Grit is listed on the London Stock Exchange main market (LSE: GR1T), the Johannesburg Stock Exchange main board (JSE: GTR) and the Stock Exchange of Mauritius Ltd official market (SEM: DEL.N0000). Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is a leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa).

