Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GRFS. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. Grifols has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Grifols had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 12.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grifols will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 102.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

