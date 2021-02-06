Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,854,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 845,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,956,000 after acquiring an additional 579,678 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,193,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,689,000 after acquiring an additional 559,278 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,994,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,811,000 after acquiring an additional 254,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 576,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,524,000 after acquiring an additional 232,812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $124.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.66 and a 52 week high of $125.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

