Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New $237,000 Investment in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Crocs by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Crocs by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Crocs by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $75.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $78.68.

CROX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $357,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at $59,591,341.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 48,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,246 over the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.